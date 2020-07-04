Left Menu
Development News Edition

Explosions rock 2 Somalia cities as 4 killed in Baidoa

Explosions rocked two of Somalia's largest cities on Saturday as officials said a suicide car bomber detonated near the port in Mogadishu and a land mine in a restaurant on the outskirts of Baidoa killed four people.

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 04-07-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 13:08 IST
Explosions rock 2 Somalia cities as 4 killed in Baidoa

Explosions rocked two of Somalia's largest cities on Saturday as officials said a suicide car bomber detonated near the port in Mogadishu and a land mine in a restaurant on the outskirts of Baidoa killed four people. Ali Abdullahi, an official with the Southwestern regional state, told The Associated Press that the mine was detonated by remote control as people were dining during the morning rush. Several others were wounded, he said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab group has targeted the city in the past. In Mogadishu, thick smoke billowed over the port area after police Col. Ahmed Ali said the car bomber detonated near the gates of the motor vehicle imports duty authority headquarters.

The bomber sped through the first security checkpoint before police officers opened fire at the vehicle which exploded outside the gates, Ismail Mukhtar, spokesman for Somalia's information ministry, told the AP. Five police officers were wounded, said Sadik Aden Ali, spokesman for Somalia's police force. The Somalia-based al-Shabab often targets the capital with suicide bombings.

TRENDING

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Sherlock Season 5 can’t be dropped, Benedict Cumberbatch, director’s assurance on its making

Godzilla vs. Kong release date postponed, Know how Godzilla & Kong differ from each other

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

High prevalence of depression during menopause transition, confirms study

Almost 70 percent of women transitioning into menopause have a high prevalence of depression, suggests a recent study conducted on postmenopausal women. The study also explained the greatest risk factors for it in postmenopausal women, as w...

Badminton-China's Lin Dan hangs up his racquet

Chinas two-time Olympic badminton champion Lin Dan, one of the sports greatest singles players, announced his retirement on Saturday.Fondly called Super Dan by badminton fans across the world, Lin became the first shuttler to retain the Oly...

Japan sends troops as 8 missing, 3 injured in Kyushu rains, NHK says

Japan is sending thousands of troops to join rescue operations on the southern island of Kyushu, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday, as three people were reported badly injured and eight missing in unprecedented torrential rains.Two...

Australia's Victoria reports 108 new coronavirus cases, biggest jump since March

Australias second-most-populous state, Victoria, reported its biggest jump in coronavirus cases since late March on Saturday, forcing the expansion of stay-at-home orders to more Melbourne suburbs and the complete lockdown of nine public ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020