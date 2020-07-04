Ohio officer shot and killed responding to disturbance call
A police officer in Ohio was shot and killed while responding to a call overnight, officials said. A Toledo police sergeant responded to an email from The Associated Press seeking information by saying Toledo Police Chief George Kral would hold a press conference at 6 a.m.PTI | Toledo | Updated: 04-07-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 15:36 IST
A police officer in Ohio was shot and killed while responding to a call overnight, officials said. The officer was met with gunfire after arriving at a Home Depot parking lot in Toledo, news outlets reported. Fire Chief Brian Byrd said the officer was Anthony Dia in a broadcast to the emergency radio network, according to the news outlets.
Witnesses told reporters that police were called after a suspect came to the area and caused a disturbance, and the suspect later shot the officer. A Toledo police sergeant responded to an email from The Associated Press seeking information by saying Toledo Police Chief George Kral would hold a press conference at 6 a.m.
