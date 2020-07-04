Left Menu
US envoy forges ahead with troubled Taliban peace deal

He did not travel to Afghanistan citing the dangers of the pandemic and instead held video conference calls with both Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his government partner, Abdullah Abdullah. Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tested positive for COVID 19, just 48 after meeting with with Khalilzad.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-07-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 16:29 IST
Representative image

Washington's envoy to Afghanistan stressed Saturday the economic benefits of the peace deal with the Taliban, forging ahead with an agreement that has run into new political obstacles both in the US and regionally. Zalmay Khalilzad was wrapping up a week-long trip that included stops in Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and the Gulf state of Qatar, where the Taliban negotiators are headquartered.

The US signed a peace deal with the Taliban in February to end 19 years of war in Afghanistan. Khalilzad has sought to stress the economic benefits of the peace deal throughout his tour. In a series of tweets early Saturday, the U.S. envoy said he had met with the Qatar Investment Authority and the Taliban's chief negotiator Mullah Abdul Ghani, in the tiny Gulf state's capital of Doha.

"We agreed on development plans in support of peace can never start too early," Khalilzad tweeted. However, Washington has recently become embroiled in a controversy over intelligence reports that Russia was paying money to insurgents with links to the Taliban to kill American and NATO soldiers.

The identity of the insurgents who took the bounty money is still vague but the payments have been traced to an Afghan drug lord Rahmatullah Azizi, who is living in Moscow, according to Afghan officials who spoke with The Associated Press. The officials said the money was delivered through Azizi's brother Wahidullah, who was the go-between for those facilitating the attacks on US troops.

The New York Times first reported the US intelligence claiming the payment of bounties as well as Azizi's involvement. Added to the uncertainty and delays swirling around the US-Taliban peace deal, the Pentagon released a report on Wednesday that questioned the Taliban's commitment to end its ties with Al-Qaida. The peace deal calls for the Taliban to fight against terrorist organizations and ensure Afghanistan would not be used again to attack US interests or its allies. Critics of the deal say the militants can't be trusted.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied contacts with Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent, saying the insurgents were committed to the peace deal. Khalizad embarked on his tour of the region last weekend, even as the rate of coronavirus infections in the United States soared and countries worldwide struggled with the dangers of re-opening.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tested positive for COVID 19, just 48 after meeting with Khalilzad. Both had been pictured wearing masks during their meeting on Wednesday in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad Qureshi said he developed a fever on Friday and tested positive to the virus. Even as Khalilzad winds up his latest diplomatic mission, there was no date for crucial intra-Afghan negotiations that bring the Taliban together with the Afghan government and other local actors. Khalilzad called for a quick resolution of outstanding issues so those negotiations could begin. Until now the biggest hurdle has been the release of prisoners. The peace deal called for the Afghan government to free 5,000 Taliban prisoners, in exchange for the Taliban releasing 1,000 government personnel. So far the government has freed 3,500 and the Taliban around 700.

