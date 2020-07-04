South Africa records 9,064 new coronavirus cases

South Africa records 9,064 new coronavirus casesPTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 04-07-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 21:05 IST
South Africa has announced another record daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases with 9,064, as Africa's most developed country shows signs of strain in coping with the pandemic
Thirty per cent of South Africa's more than 177,000 cases are now in Gauteng province, which contains Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria
More than 2,900 people in the country have died. The African continent overall has more than 433,000 confirmed virus cases.
