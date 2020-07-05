Rogue catch Misfits atop LEC Summer Split standings

Misfits Gaming topped MAD Lions on Saturday in the final match of Week 4 of the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) Summer Split, creating a tie atop the standings in the process. Misfits (5-4) topped MAD Lions (7-2) in 27 minutes on blue, getting a 7/0/9 kill-death-assist ratio from jungler Ivan "Razork" Martin Diaz of Spain as Fiddlesticks. Mid laner Marek "Humanoid" Brazda of the Czech Republic led MAD Lions with a 2/6/0 ratio as Orianna.

Earlier in the day, Rogue (7-2) topped SK Gaming (4-5) in 30 minutes on blue, allowing Rogue to tie for first when MAD Lions lost. Support Oskar "Vander" Bogdan of Poland took MVP honors with a 0/0/8 KDA as Nautilus, while mid laner Emil "Larssen" Larsson of Sweden led Rogue with a 6/2/5 KDA as Orianna. Jungler Gang-yun "Trick" Kim of South Korea led SK with a 3/4/2 KDA as Volibear. Also on Saturday, Team Vitality topped Origen, FC Schalke 04 beat Fnatic and Excel Esports got by G2 Esports. Vitality also won on blue, while Schalke and Excel won on red.

The eight-week Summer Split regular season features a double round-robin format with all matches best-of-one. Teams will play two matches each weekend, save the first and last weekend, during which teams will play three matches. When play concludes Aug. 9, the top six teams in the standings will advance to the Summer Split playoffs. All matches in the double-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, running from Aug. 22 to Sept. 6. The top four teams will reach the winners bracket; the bottom two will play in a losers-bracket opener. The lower-seeded loser of the winners-bracket opening round will play in the second round of the losers bracket. The higher-seeded loser of the winners-bracket opening round will get a bye to the third round of the losers bracket.

The top three teams will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The fourth-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event. Originally scheduled to have three spots in the Worlds, the LEC and the League of Legends Pro League (China) each received an extra slot when Riot Games announced the cancellation of the Mid-Season Invitational in April.

On Saturday, Vitality (4-5) got their win in 32 minutes, with Greek bot laner Markos "Comp" Stamkopoulos (9/1/2 as Ezreal) and Serbian mid laner Aljosa "Milica" Kovandzic (3/0/8 as Orianna) accounting for all 12 of their kills. Origen (4-5) had only three total kills, with jungler Andrei "Xerxe" Dragomir of Romania registering a 1/3/2 as Volibear. Schalke (1-8) broke through with their first win of the tournament, dominating Fnatic (4-5) in 32 minutes. Schalke got a balanced attack with all five players registering three kills apiece. Support Min-kook "Dreams" Han of South Korea registered a 3/0/9 KDA ratio as Leona for Schalke. Fnatic, on the other hand, had only one kill in the match, from Polish jungler Oskar "Selfmade" Boderek as Rek'Sai.

Excel (4-5) posted 22 kills to G2's 12 in their 36-minute win. Czech bot laner Patrik "Patrik" Jiru (9/1/10 as Aphelios) and dutch mid laner' Joran "Special" Scheffer (3/8/3 as LeBlanc) led Excel. Danish mid laner Rasmus "Caps" Borregaard Winther posted a 6/6/4 in the losing effort for G2 (5-4). The tournament takes a week off before resuming play with the start of Week 5 on July 17.

League of Legends European Championship Summer Split standings T1. MAD Lions, 7-2

T1. Rogue, 7-2 T3. G2 Esports, 5-4

T3. Misfits Gaming, 5-4 T5. Excel Esports, 4-5

T5. Fnatic, 4-5 T5. Origen, 4-5

T5. SK Gaming, 4-5 T5. Team Vitality, 4-5

10. FC Schalke 04, 1-8 --Field Level Media