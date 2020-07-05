Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defiant upset Reign, reach OWL Summer Showdown semis

Sunday's other semifinal will feature the top-seeded San Francisco Shock (14-2) -- who swept the 13th-seeded Washington Justice (3-13) -- and the eighth-seeded Paris Eternal (9-6), who downed the fourth-seeded Vancouver Titans (4-8) by a 3-1 margin. The final will also be held Sunday, with the champion claiming $50,000 and the runner-up winning $25,000.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2020 09:22 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 09:22 IST
Defiant upset Reign, reach OWL Summer Showdown semis

The 11th-seeded Toronto Defiant stunned the second-seeded Atlanta Reign 3-2 in overtime on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the North American region of the Overwatch League Summer Showdown tournament. The upset of the day put the Defiant (5-10) into a semifinal matchup against the third-seeded Philadelphia Fusion (15-2), who swept the 10th-seeded Houston Outlaws (6-11) in four maps. Sunday's other semifinal will feature the top-seeded San Francisco Shock (14-2) -- who swept the 13th-seeded Washington Justice (3-13) -- and the eighth-seeded Paris Eternal (9-6), who downed the fourth-seeded Vancouver Titans (4-8) by a 3-1 margin.

The final will also be held Sunday, with the champion claiming $50,000 and the runner-up winning $25,000. Atlanta entered against Toronto with its usual levels of swagger and bravado, easily taking Busan 2-0 to start the series. Instead of rolling over, though, the Defiant fought back with a 3-2 win on King's Row.

The teams traded wins after the halftime break, with Toronto taking Volskaya Industries 3-2 and Atlanta dominating Rialto for a 3-0 win. In the series decider on Nepal, the Defiant DPS duo of Brady "Agilities" Girardi and Andreas "Logix" Berghmans dominated the Reign's, with Agilities' Genji earning a Dragon Blade ultimate nearly every fight, while Logix chipped in with impressive hitscan play as Symmetra on Village and Ashe on Sanctum. The Defiant claimed the map 2-0. The Outlaws earned the matchup with the Fusion after upsetting the Florida Mayhem (11-5) through sublime DPS play from Dante "Danteh" Cruz's Tracer and Jiri "LiNkzr" Masalin's Ashe and Widowmaker. Against the Philadelphia, though, neither were very effective.

Throughout the series, the Fusion showed that they were a cut above their competition in terms of player quality. The key to the win was their DPS, namely star Jae-hyeok "Carpe" Lee and a returning Josue "Eqo" Corona on Genji. The Fusion showed mastery of the Genji-brawl team composition and playstyle, enabling Eqo to dissect the Outlaws while Houston cowered behind walls for fear of dying to Carpe's deadly aim. The Fusion took Lijiang Tower 2-1, Blizzard World 3-2, drew Volskaya Industries 3-3 and then finished the series with a 2-1 win on Junkertown.

On the other side of the bracket, the Shock looked dominant in a sweep of the Cinderella story of the tournament, the Justice. San Francisco didn't show much that the league hadn't seen before, preferring to run the Tracer variations of the popular team compositions in the meta. It didn't seem to matter what the Shock ran, though, as their top-level roster tore through the Justice. Washington's DPS star Ho-sung "TTuba" Lee, who had a breakout tournament on Genji, couldn't stand up to the sheer firepower of San Francisco's lineup. The Shock took Ilios 2-0 -- winning the first game on Ilios: Lighthouse without surrendering a single kill -- King's Row 3-2 and Temple of Anubis 3-2 to secure the sweep, despite some technical difficulties in the final game as a fire near the Shock apartment complex forced a lengthy pause.

The Shock will face the surging Eternal, who looked strong against the Titans. Despite Vancouver's regular-season record, the Titans looked competent and displayed a good understanding of how to play the meta. This didn't help the fact that Paris was simply better at the meta, though, especially since the dynamic rookie DPS duo of Ki-hyo "Xzi" Jung and Yeong-han "SP9RK1E" Kim were able to play some of their signature heroes. With SP9RK1E dominating as Genji and Xzi shining on Widowmaker and Ashe, the Eternal cruised to a series win. The Titans did take Oasis 2-0 to start the series, but the Eternal were quick to adapt, securing King's Row 3-1 and Volskaya Industries 2-1 and full-holding Watchpoint: Gibraltar 1-0 to secure the win.

Sunday's schedule: San Francisco Shock vs. Paris Eternal

Philadelphia Fusion vs. Toronto Defiant Final: TBD vs. TBD

Matches in the Summer Showdown do not count toward the league standings, but the top teams in both regions will get bonus wins added to their regular-season records. The tournament champions will each receive three bonus wins, with the runners-up getting two bonuses wins and the third- and fourth-place teams adding one bonus win. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy rains continue in Mumbai; low-lying areas waterlogged

Mumbai, Jul 5 PTIHeavy rains continued to lash Mumbai, Thane and other parts of Konkan Maharashtra for the third consecutive day on Sunday and caused water-logging in some low-lying areas of the metropolis. The India Meteorological Departme...

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.China reports eight new coronavirus cases in mainlandChina reported eight new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 4, compared with three cases a day earlier, the health authority s...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Report Newton in New England for physical, finalize dealQuarterback Cam Newton is in New England to complete his physical and finalize his one-year, 1.75 million contract, NFL Network In...

Record 24,850 COVID-19 cases in single day in India

With&#160;24,850 people testing positive for coronavirus infection and 613 succumbing to the disease in a day, the highest so far, Indias&#160;COVID-19 caseload soared to&#160;6,73,165, while the death toll climbed to 19,268 on Sunday,&#160...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020