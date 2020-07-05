New Delhi, Kabul inks 5 MoUs for development of educational infrastructure in Afghanistan

Left Menu
India and Afghanistan on Sunday signed five memoranda of understanding (MoUs) for the development of educational infrastructure in four Afghan provinces namely Nooristan, Farah, Badakhshan and Kapisa.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 05-07-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 16:39 IST
Indian government remains committed to take forward the India-Afghanistan Development Partnership. Image Credit: ANI

India and Afghanistan on Sunday signed five memoranda of understanding (MoUs) for the development of educational infrastructure in four Afghan provinces namely Nooristan, Farah, Badakhshan and Kapisa. The Five MoUs which were signed today, were made under the High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP) implemented by the Indian government in Afghanistan.

The MoUs were signed by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar, Afghan Economy minister Mustafa Mastoor, Higher Education Minister Abdul Tawab Balakarzai and Deputy Education Minister Abdul Subhan Raouf. "India and Afghanistan further strengthened their development partnership through the signing of 5 MoUs under High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP) implemented by the Government of India in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan," the Indian embassy said in a statement.

"Projects under the 5 MoUs signed today are related to the construction of classrooms, construction of higher education building and construction of road within Albironi University Campus and are spread across the country - Nooristan, Badakhshan, Farah and Kapisa," the statement added. Since 2005, the Government of India has committed USD 200 million to support over 550 projects throughout Afghanistan under HICDP. Of these, over 400 projects have been completed while the remaining are under various stages of implementation, the embassy said.

The embassy said that the Indian government remains committed to take forward the India-Afghanistan Development Partnership based on the national priorities of the government and people of Afghanistan. Since 2001, India has undertaken projects worth USD 3 billion in Afghanistan, including USD 1 billion pledged in 2016, under the "New Development Partnership" Scheme over the period of five years as part of its commitment to assist Afghanistan emerge as a peaceful, united, prosperous and pluralistic nation. (ANI)

