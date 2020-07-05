Fnatic stay atop SEA League standings

Left Menu
The day's other match was another sweep, with Neon Esports (2-2-3, 9) topping T1 (3-3-1, 10) with map wins of 30 and 35 minutes. The tournament started with 10 teams from Southeast Asia.

Fnatic remained unbeaten with a sweep of NEW Esports as Week 3 came to a close at the One Esports Dota 2 SEA League competition on Sunday. Fnatic (5-0-1, 16 points) won in 35 and 37 minutes against third-place NEW (3-3-2, 11).

Second-place TNC Predator (4-0-2, 14) kept pace with Fnatic with a 2-0 win over Reality Rift (2-2-3, 9) in maps of 51 and 33 minutes. The day's other match was another sweep, with Neon Esports (2-2-3, 9) topping T1 (3-3-1, 10) with map wins of 30 and 35 minutes.

The tournament started with 10 teams from Southeast Asia. Seven teams received invitations, and three teams reached the event through two qualifiers. The round-robin group stage runs through July 12, with all matches best-of-two.

Execration withdrew, and one additional team will be eliminated during the group stage. The top four teams will advance to the playoffs' upper bracket, and the fifth- through eighth-place teams will move on to the lower bracket. The double-elimination playoffs will be held July 15-19. Playoff matches are best-of-three until the final, which is best-of-five. Week 4 play begins Thursday with three matches. Neon will meet Team Adroit, Geek Fam will take on T1 and NEW will face BOOM Esports.

ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League standings, with match record (W-L-T), game record and points, through Sunday: 1. Fnatic, 5-0-1, (11-1), 16

2. TNC Predator, 4-0-2, (10-2), 14 3. NEW Esports, 3-3-2, (8-8), 11

4. T1, 3-3-1, (7-7), 10 T5. BOOM Esports, 2-3-3, (7-9), 9

T5. Reality Rift, 2-3-3, (7-7), 9 T5. Neon Esports, 2-2-3, (7-7), 9

8. Geek Fam, 2-1-2, (6-4), 8 9. Team Adroit, 1-1-4, (6-6), 7

10. Execration, 0-8-1, (1-17), 1

