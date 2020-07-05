VG, CDEC win playoff openers at OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: China

Vici Gaming and CDEC Gaming advanced to the upper-bracket semifinals with wins on Sunday at the OGA Dota Pit 2020 Online: China event. In their victory, VG dropped the first map to Team Aster in 33 minutes but rebounded with 50- and 41-minute map wins.

CDEC had an easier challenge, defeating Royal Never Give Up in 25 and 26 minutes. Aster and RNG dropped to the lower bracket of the double-elimination playoffs. On Tuesday, they will face the losers of the upper-bracket semifinal matches.

VG will meet Group A winner EHOME in the semifinals on Monday. Group B champion Invictus Gaming will take on CDEC in the other semifinal. The playoffs of the $90,000 Season 2 of the OGA Dota PIT 2020 run through Friday, with the winner of the grand final taking home $37,521. All playoff matches are best-of-three except for the best-of-five grand final.

OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: China prize pool 1. TBD, $37,521

2. TBD, $19,494 3. TBD, $10,494

4. TBD, $7,497 5-6. TBD, $4,500

7-8. PSG.LGD, Sparking Arrow Gaming, $2,997