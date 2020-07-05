Left Menu
Development News Edition

Call of Duty playoffs to move online

"The Call of Duty League has been working in close collaboration with teams and players over the last several months regarding the 2020 Season Playoffs and Championship Weekend," a league statement read.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 23:52 IST
Call of Duty playoffs to move online

The 2020 Call of Duty League Championship will be played online amid the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced Sunday. "The Call of Duty League has been working in close collaboration with teams and players over the last several months regarding the 2020 Season Playoffs and Championship Weekend," a league statement read. "Due to continuing health risks associated with COVID-19 and our collective priority focus on protecting the safety of our teams, players, league staff, and partner personnel, the remainder of the season will be held online. This decision was made with great care, communication, and consideration over the course of many discussions."

The decision to do so marks the first time since Activision began hosting an annual world title event that it will not be played on LAN. Call of Duty revealed on its website some of the technology improvements and new measures it is taking to monitor competitive integrity.

Among those improvements will be a universal camera setup, which will allow the league's officials to view each competitor's console, controller and monitor as needed. This system will be in place for the New York Subliners Home Series event on July 10. Call of Duty also announced that teams will be allowed to test and select from five servers during the playoffs and championship weekend, as opposed to three.

The season ends July 26, but the playoff start date hasn't been announced. The playoffs carry a $4.6 million prize pool, with the winner earning $2 million. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA releases restart scrimmage schedule; Tiafoe tests positive for COVID-19 and more

Yankees' LeMahieu, Cessa test positive for COVID-19

Steven Spielberg's daughter Destry Allyn engaged to longtime beau Genc Legrand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala govt makes compulsory for public to follow COVID-19 norms till 2021

The Kerala government has made it mandatory for the public to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines such as wearing of masks for the next one year, as part of its measures to tackle the spread of the virus in the state. Through an amendment ...

South African firms urge President Ramaphosa to lift ban on sale of tobacco products

A number of leading South African companies on Sunday urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to lift the ban on the sale of tobacco products in the country. South Africa is the only country in the world to ban sale of all tobacco products. The gov...

Kerala govt makes compulsory for public to follow COVID-19 norms till 2021

The Kerala government has made it mandatory for public to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines such as wearing of masks for the next one year, as part of its measures to tackle the spread of the virus in the state. Through an amendment brou...

Chile announces new $1.5 billion stimulus for middle class as pandemic rages

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced on Sunday a new 1.5 billion package of measures to help keep the countrys ailing middle class afloat as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the economy of the worlds top copper producer....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020