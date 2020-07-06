Iran says it has built underground missile cities along Gulf coastline

Iran says it has built underground missile cities along Gulf coastlineReuters | Dubai | Updated: 06-07-2020 00:27 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 00:27 IST
Tehran has built underground "missile cities" along the Gulf coastline, Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy chief said on Sunday, warning of a "nightmare for Iran's enemies".
"Iran has established underground onshore and offshore missile cities all along the coasts of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman that would be a nightmare for Iran's enemies," Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri told the Sobh-e Sadeq weekly. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Michael Georgy and Timothy Heritage)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Tehran
- Gulf of Oman
- Persian Gulf
- Rear Admiral
- COVID-19