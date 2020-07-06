Standing Committee meeting of Nepal Communist Party adjourned till July 8

Left Menu
The Standing Committee meeting of Nepal Communist Party (NCP), scheduled for Monday to deliberate on the ruling party's unity, has been adjourned till July 8, said Surya Thapa, press advisor to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

NCP leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal arrives at Baluwatar for his meeting with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

The Standing Committee meeting of Nepal Communist Party (NCP), scheduled for Monday to deliberate on the ruling party's unity, has been adjourned till July 8, said Surya Thapa, press advisor to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Earlier, the Standing Committee meeting which was earlier to be held on Saturday was deferred till Monday after the party's officials sought time for further discussion. The fate of Oli was to be decided in this meeting.

After talks between Oli and party co-chair Pushpa Kamala Dahal on Friday failed, both had agreed to sit again on Saturday morning ahead of the Standing Committee meeting. According to leaders, the time has yet to be fixed for a meeting between the two chairs.

The NCP is in the verge of a split with the Oli and Dahal factions hardening their positions. The Dahal faction, backed by senior leaders including Madhav Nepal and Jhalanath Khanal, has been demanding that Oli step down both as party chair and prime minister. Oli, however, has refused to budge.

During their Friday talks, which lasted around three hours, Dahal had reiterated his position that Oli should step down but the latter refused, saying he was open to discuss any other issue, except for his resignation. Oli has faced strong criticism in the standing committee meeting held on June 30, with most of the members demanding his resignation.

The Prime Minister has been criticised within and outside the party for the government's 'failure' to address a range of issues, particularly after he made a public statement that India is trying to topple him. (ANI)

