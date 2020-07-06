Left Menu
Development News Edition

NSA Doval holds talks with Chinese Foreign Minister to discuss restoration of peace

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 14:59 IST
NSA Doval holds talks with Chinese Foreign Minister to discuss restoration of peace
NSA Ajit Doval (L) and Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi (R). Image Credit: ANI

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi, sources said. The talks took place over video call on Sunday.

According to sources, talks were held in a cordial and forward-looking manner. The focus was on full and enduring restoration of peace and tranquillity and to work together to avoid such incidents in future, sources added.

The talks were held amid reports of mutual disengagement between India and China that has started at friction points along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh sector. "There is mutual disengagement between the two sides on all the four friction points in the Eastern Ladakh sector including Patrolling Point 14 (Galwan valley), PP-15, Hot Springs and Finger area," Indian Army sources said.

The mutual disengagement in Galwan area is about one to two kilometres and is varied at different locations, sources said. The disengagement was agreed upon between both sides during the third Corps Commander-level meeting on July 1 at Chushul.

The disengagement is being seen as a result of intense diplomatic, military engagement and contacts in the past 48 hours. These developments followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Leh on July 3 where a decisive and firm message was sent out. The Prime Minister's strong message on expansionism by some countries has got global attention, sources said, adding that the message on national security has been appreciated.

Disengagement of Chinese troops is being monitored by the Indian side at all four friction points including the PP-14 (Galwan river valley), PP-15, Hot Springs and Finger area. The extent of withdrawal is varied at different locations, said sources. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan's health minister tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistans health minister Dr Zafar Mirza said on Monday that he was tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the latest senior minister in the country to be hit by the deadly virus. Mirza, the special assistant to the prime minis...

Railways to install solar power plants on vacant lands on mega-scale

A new dawn ushers on Indian Railways as it endeavours to be self-reliant for its energy needs as directed by the Prime Minister and solarise railway stations by utilizing its vacant lands for Renewable Energy RE projects. The railway is com...

Fire-safety NOCs stuck amid rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi

The Delhi Fire Services has received over 750 applications for issuance of no objection certificates since the coronavirus lockdown began, but has not been able to conduct inspections amid the rising number of infections, officials said on ...

Kerala institute, WIPRO develop emergency breathing system to assist ventilation

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology SCTIMST, Trivandrum has developed an Emergency Breathing Assist System EBAS, a device which is not a replacement for a mechanical ventilator but works as a bridge for a few h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020