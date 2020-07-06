Left Menu
Development News Edition

Operations in South China Sea increase warfighting readiness of Reagan and Nimitz squadrons :US Navy official

As the two US aircraft carriers---USS Ronald Reagan and USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Force are conducting operations in the South China Sea, Captain Michael Rovenolt, commanding officer of Carrier Air Wing said that our forces provide combatant commanders with significant operational flexibility to respond to regional contingencies.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-07-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 20:14 IST
Operations in South China Sea increase warfighting readiness of Reagan and Nimitz squadrons :US Navy official
American Aircraft Carrier USS Ronald Reagan (Photo credits: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service). Image Credit: ANI

As the two US aircraft carriers---USS Ronald Reagan and USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Force are conducting operations in the South China Sea, Captain Michael Rovenolt, commanding officer of Carrier Air Wing said that our forces provide combatant commanders with significant operational flexibility to respond to regional contingencies. "Reagan's object is 'Peace Through Strength,' and that is exactly what her dedicated Sailors bring to this theater," said Capt. Pat Hannifin, Ronald Reagan's commanding officer.

"Committed to our allies and a free and open Indo-Pacific, Reagan brings flexibility and combat lethality unmatched anywhere in the world. These operations with Nimitz demonstrate that we are but one component of a much larger and equally committed naval force." The Nimitz and Ronald Reagan strike groups conducted several exercises and operations to strengthen warfighting readiness and proficiency in an all-domain environment. Integrated operations included air defense exercises, tactical maneuvering drills, simulated long-range maritime strike scenarios, and coordinated air and surface exercises to maintain combat readiness and maritime superiority.

Captain Michael Rovenolt, commanding officer of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, said, "Working together with another Carrier Air Wing provides advanced opportunities for our squadrons to conduct high-end training, and increase our warfighting readiness...Our forces provide combatant commanders with significant operational flexibility to respond to regional contingencies." The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group arrived to the US 7th Fleet area of operations on June 17, and has been conducting routine security and stability operations in the Indo-Pacific.

"Working together with the Ronald Reagan carrier strike group provides advanced, high-end training opportunities that increase our warfighting readiness," said Capt. Todd Cimicata, Commander, Carrier Air Wing 17. "Dual carrier operations demonstrate unique U.S. capabilities, increase carrier strike force command and control experience, and show our commitment to regional allies. Additionally, our operations reinforce the rights, freedoms, and lawful use of the sea and airspace guaranteed by international law." Earlier, the US navy had confirmed with ANI that the USS Ronald Reagan and USS Nimitz are conducting dual-carrier operations and exercises in the South China Sea to support a "free and open Indo-Pacific".

The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group consists of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), CVW-17, the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), the guided-missile destroyers USS Sterett (DDG 104), and USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114). The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group consists of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), CVW-5, the guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), the guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89), and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The exercise is long-planned but comes as China conducts military drills of its own in the area, near the contested Paracel Islands, exercises that have been criticised by the US and other countries. The US Navy's operation of two nuclear-powered aircraft carriers in the South China Sea region further represents a significant show of force and comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing over a number of areas, including Hong Kong.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana Cabinet approves proposal to reserve 75 pc pvt jobs for its residents

Seventy-five per cent of private sector jobs in Haryana will be reserved for local candidates as per a proposed ordinance cleared by the state cabinet on Monday. The proposed move can have wider implications due to a large number of MNCs an...

IARI Jharkhand's new building named after Shyama Prasad Mukherjee

The Centre on Monday said the new administrative and academic building of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute IARI, Jharkhand has been named after Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his birth anniversary. &#160; &...

White House says masks encouraged as precaution at next Trump rally

Donald Trumps re-election campaign made the decision to strongly encourage masks at the Republican presidents next rally as a precautionary measure, the White House chief of staff said on Monday. The Trump campaign plans an outdoor rally on...

COVID-19 situation in Thane, nearby areas alarming: Fadnavis

The COVID-19 situation in Thane and adjoining areas in Mumbai Metropolitan Region is alarming and coordination among government agencies will have to be improved and testing numbers increased to get on top of the crisis, senior BJP leader D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020