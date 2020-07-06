China caused great damage to US, world: Trump on COVID-19 pandemic

Left Menu
Lashing out at China for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, US President Donald Trump on Monday said that Beijing has caused great damage to the United States and the rest of world.

06-07-2020
US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

Lashing out at China for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, US President Donald Trump on Monday said that Beijing has caused great damage to the United States and the rest of world. "China has caused great damage to the United States and the rest of the world!" Trump tweeted. His comments come as the coronavirus caseload in the US surpassed the 2.93 million mark.

The US is the worst-hit nation from the coronavirus with over 1.32 lakh fatalities linked to the infection. While addressing the second 'Salute to America' on America's 244th Independence Day, Trump said that the country was doing great until it got hit by a virus that came from China.

"The power of tariffs being imposed on foreign lands that took advantage of the United States for decades enabled us to make great trade deals where there were none. Tens of billions of dollars are now paid to the US treasury by the same countries but then we got hit by the virus that came from China," Trump said. Since the start of COVID-19 pandemic, both the US and China have been at loggerheads and tensions between the two have escalated.

In May, China had released a detailed document responding to 24 allegations made by the US on several issues pertaining to the novel coronavirus. (ANI)

