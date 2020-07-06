Indian national in Nepal arrested for rape and murder of minor girl
The man has been identified as 32-year-old Dipu Singh, a resident of Mahihawaad district in Uttar Pradesh, MyRepublica newspaper reported. Singh was arrested for the rape and murder of the 11-year-old girl on July 1 at Janakpurdham city in Dhanusa district, it said citing police officials.PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 06-07-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 20:58 IST
An Indian national in Nepal was arrested for the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl, police said on Monday. The man has been identified as 32-year-old Dipu Singh, a resident of Mahihawaad district in Uttar Pradesh, MyRepublica newspaper reported.
Singh was arrested for the rape and murder of the 11-year-old girl on July 1 at Janakpurdham city in Dhanusa district, it said citing police officials. According to Dhanusa Superintendent of Police (SP) Ramesh Kumar Basnet, the girl had taken her cattle for grazing when Singh lured her with mangoes. Singh then took her to an isolated place where he raped the girl before murdering her. During interrogation, Singh confessed to have killed the girl by suffocating her to death, the SP said, adding that the incident happened near the industry office where the man worked. After murdering the girl, Singh threw the body in a nearby river the next morning, police said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nepal
- Indian
- Dhanusa district
- Uttar Pradesh
- Janakpurdham
- MyRepublica
ALSO READ
Yoga is unifying force true to its meaning, says Indian Ambassador
Yoga should be part of our lifestyle in fight against COVID-19: Nepal PM
Concerned over how quickly COVID-19 cases are rising in India: Indian-origin expert
Indian forces told be fully ready to give befitting reply to any Chinese misadventure in eastern Ladakh and other sectors: Sources.
China likely lost at least 40 soldiers in border clash - Indian minister