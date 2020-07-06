Left Menu
Development News Edition

Frederick Douglass statue vandalized in Rochester park

PTI | Rochester | Updated: 06-07-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 22:20 IST
Frederick Douglass statue vandalized in Rochester park
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A statue of abolitionist Frederick Douglass was ripped from its base in Rochester on the anniversary of one of his most famous speeches, delivered in that city in 1852. Police said the statue of Douglass was taken on Sunday from Maplewood Park, a site along the Underground Railroad where Douglass and Harriet Tubman helped shuttle slaves to freedom. Police were continuing their investigation Monday and no arrests had been made, according to a department spokesperson.

The statue was found at the brink of the Genesee River gorge about 50 feet (15 metres) from its pedestal, police said. There was damage to the base and a finger. In Rochester on July 5, 1852, Douglass gave the speech "What to the Slave is the Fourth of July," in which he called the celebration of liberty a sham in a nation that enslaves and oppresses its Black citizens.

To a slave, Douglass said, Independence Day is "a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim." Carvin Eison, a leader of the project that brought the Douglass statue to the park, told the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle another statue will take its place because the damage is too significant. "Is this some type of retaliation because of the national fever over confederate monuments right now? Very disappointing, it's beyond disappointing," Eison told WROC.

President Donald Trump on Monday tweeted a link to article about the vandalism and said, without providing evidence, that it "shows these anarchists have no bounds!" Police have not publicly indicated who might be responsible.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Wipro's new CEO asks employees to lead growth in industry

IT services major Wipros new CEO and managing director Thierry Delaporte, who took charge on Monday, called upon employees to strive for improvement in all spheres and aim to lead in industry growth. Despite the immediate challenges, I have...

White House says masks encouraged as precaution at next Trump rally

Donald Trumps re-election campaign made the decision to strongly encourage masks at the Republican presidents next rally as a precautionary measure, the White House chief of staff said on Monday.The Trump campaign plans an outdoor rally on ...

37 more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand; tally rises to 3,161

Thirty-seven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Monday, taking the total in the state to 3,161, officials said. Twenty new cases were reported in Udham Singh Nagar district, five in Haridwar, four each in Nainital an...

Over 39,000 complaints received by women helpline in UP sent for action to district police

Over 39,000 complaints received on Women power line 1090 in Uttar Pradesh since the beginning of this year have been sent to district police for action.Information and Public Relations Department said in a release on Monday that 39,344 comp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020