Former Cloud9, TSM members to face off in exhibition

In a tribute to the inaugural North American League of Legends Championship Series, the LCS on Monday announced a throwback match between former members of Cloud9 and TeamSoloMid to take place this Friday.

In a tribute to the inaugural North American League of Legends Championship Series, the LCS on Monday announced a throwback match between former members of Cloud9 and TeamSoloMid to take place this Friday. The match will happen a day before the current rosters of the two squads face off during Week 5 of this year's LCS Summer Split.

"It's a classic tale as old as 2013. We're bringing back some iconic players for a @Cloud9 vs. @TSM showmatch on Friday, July 10 at 5PM PT in celebration of their Week 5 #LCS match on Saturday, July 11. Rosters revealed later this week," LCS tweeted Monday afternoon. The 2013 season was the first of the LCS being run by Riot Games, and Cloud9 faced TSM in the Summer Split championship match in what would become one of the most famous matches in league history. After TSM won the inaugural Spring Split, Cloud9 stormed through the summer season while TSM advanced to the playoffs as the third-place qualifier.

Both teams swept their way through the playoffs, however, before Cloud9 swept TSM 3-0 in the finals. This season, Cloud9 is a perfect 8-0 thus far with TSM tied for second at 6-2. The top eight teams will qualify for the playoffs.

