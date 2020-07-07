Left Menu
Development News Edition

Endangered gorilla in New Orleans expecting 1st baby

One of the critically endangered gorillas in the New Orleans' zoo is expecting her first baby, and already is being trained with a “doll" to hold her future offspring. Thirteen-year-old Tumani's training “doll” doesn't look anything like a gorilla because a stuffed toy could easily be torn apart, the Audubon Zoo's chief veterinarian, Dr. Robert McLean, said Monday.

PTI | Neworleans | Updated: 07-07-2020 07:27 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 07:27 IST
Endangered gorilla in New Orleans expecting 1st baby

One of the critically endangered gorillas in the New Orleans' zoo is expecting her first baby, and already is being trained with a “doll" to hold her future offspring. Thirteen-year-old Tumani's training “doll” doesn't look anything like a gorilla because a stuffed toy could easily be torn apart, the Audubon Zoo's chief veterinarian, Dr. Robert McLean, said Monday. Instead, a rugged section of canvas firehose tubing has been woven roughly to the proportions and weight of a 4-pound (1.8-kg) newborn gorilla.

“I haven't seen it myself, McLean said. "Apparently it's pretty ugly but it does the job." Tumani, father Okpara, and females Alafia and Praline are western lowland gorillas. Although there were an estimated 362,000 in the wild in 2016, their numbers were falling about 2.7% a year, making them critically endangered, according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. At that rate, their numbers could plummet more than 80% by 2082. Habitat loss, disease — including the Ebola virus — and illegal hunting for meat are among reasons their population is falling so fast.

About 350 of the gorillas are in facilities accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The last gorilla born at the Audubon Zoo was Praline, now 24. Tumani's pregnancy “is a huge deal and we want to share that news with the public. It seems to be going well,” McLean said.

The due date is anywhere between mid-July and Aug. 20, based on her mating with Okpara, a 26-year-old silverback who came to New Orleans in 2017 from the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. Veterinarians don't know the baby's sex. The 160-pound (72-kg) expectant mother is receiving twice monthly ultrasounds and has undergone training on how to pick up the doll, including how to hold it to her chest where a baby gorilla could nurse.

“We don't want the baby by itself. We want it with the mother at all times,” McLean explained. “If the baby's on the ground, we want to be able to say, 'Hey, pick it up." She also has been taught not to play with a baby bottle and its foot-long (30-centimeter) flexible hose leading to the nipple, which could be used if Tumani has a problem lactating or nursing. Alafia, who has successfully raised a baby, also has been trained to do all the same things just in case she has to step in as the infant's foster mother.

McLean said both Alafia's experience at Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo and the fact that Tumani saw younger brothers and sisters raised at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where she lived until 2017, are in favor of successful motherhood. “But we still don't know how they'll respond,” he said.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Bolsonaro says lungs 'clean' after coronavirus test

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday he had undergone another test for the novel coronavirus and his lungs were clean, after local media reported he had symptoms associated with the COVID-19 respiratory disease. Bolsonaro has r...

NZ police warned of another mosque threat before Christchurch shooting massacre

New Zealand police and security services were warned of a threat against another mosque for the same day that a gunman killed 51 Muslim worshippers in Christchurch in 2019, an Islamic womens group told an inquiry into the shooting massacre....

Soccer-A-League's midnight dash for the border foiled by fog

Football Federation Australia FFA will be forced to request exemptions to allow Melbournes three A-League clubs into New South Wales for the rest of the season after failing to get them out of Victoria on Monday.After a spike in COVID-19 ca...

First tranche of COVID-19 sport relief funding released by NZ govt

New Zealands government said on Tuesday it has released the first instalment of a NZ265 million 174.21 million funding package to help the local sports industry cope with the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sports Minister Grant ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020