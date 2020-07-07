Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong Tiananmen museum turns to digitalisation after new law

A Hong Kong museum chronicling the crackdown by Chinese troops on pro-democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square is raising funds to digitalise its collection as concerns over a new national security law create uncertainty over its future. Lee, who organises Hong Kong's annual Tiananmen vigil, said the museum was aiming to go online in September 2021. Police cancelled the vigil this year, citing the coronavirus.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 07-07-2020 08:01 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 08:01 IST
Hong Kong Tiananmen museum turns to digitalisation after new law

A Hong Kong museum chronicling the crackdown by Chinese troops on pro-democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square is raising funds to digitalise its collection as concerns over a new national security law create uncertainty over its future. The sweeping legislation, which came into force in the Chinese-ruled city last week, punishes crimes related to secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with punishments of up to life in prison.

Lee Cheuk-yan, chairman of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, who manages the museum, said it was not clear whether the museum would be treated as subversive or undermining the Chinese government. "We hope that the physical artefacts will not be confiscated in the future, and that is exactly what really worries us," Lee said.

Beijing's crackdown in 1989 still remains taboo in the mainland and public discussion is censored. The annual June 4 anniversaries, commemorated in Hong Kong by tens of thousands of people, are not acknowledged by the Chinese government. The museum, in a bustling commercial area in the city's Kowloon district, plays video footage of troops opening fire on protesters as well as cartoon images and graphics of the event.

Colourful posters also depict Hong Kong's own protest movements, including those of recent years. Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters denounce what they see as China's gradual erosion of those freedoms by Communist Party rulers in Beijing, a charge China denies.

"It's really important to have a place at least to remember what happened, because I feel like we don't have to forget the history," said German Moles, 22, a student from Spain who was visiting the museum. Lee, who organises Hong Kong's annual Tiananmen vigil, said the museum was aiming to go online in September 2021.

Police cancelled the vigil this year, citing the coronavirus. "We believe you can ban the rally but you cannot ban the heart, the remembrance, our memories... we will continue to remind the world what had happened 31 years ago," Lee said.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Bolsonaro says lungs 'clean' after coronavirus test

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday he had undergone another test for the novel coronavirus and his lungs were clean, after local media reported he had symptoms associated with the COVID-19 respiratory disease. Bolsonaro has r...

NZ police warned of another mosque threat before Christchurch shooting massacre

New Zealand police and security services were warned of a threat against another mosque for the same day that a gunman killed 51 Muslim worshippers in Christchurch in 2019, an Islamic womens group told an inquiry into the shooting massacre....

Soccer-A-League's midnight dash for the border foiled by fog

Football Federation Australia FFA will be forced to request exemptions to allow Melbournes three A-League clubs into New South Wales for the rest of the season after failing to get them out of Victoria on Monday.After a spike in COVID-19 ca...

First tranche of COVID-19 sport relief funding released by NZ govt

New Zealands government said on Tuesday it has released the first instalment of a NZ265 million 174.21 million funding package to help the local sports industry cope with the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sports Minister Grant ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020