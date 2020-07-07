Left Menu
Development News Edition

Puerto Rico braces for political upheaval involving governor

Puerto Rico's governor denied allegations of obstruction of justice late Monday as the main opposition party demanded she be investigated and hinted at a possible impeachment process in what could be the latest round of major political upheaval for the U.S. territory.

PTI | Sanjuan | Updated: 07-07-2020 09:05 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 09:05 IST
Puerto Rico braces for political upheaval involving governor

Puerto Rico's governor denied allegations of obstruction of justice late Monday as the main opposition party demanded she be investigated and hinted at a possible impeachment process in what could be the latest round of major political upheaval for the U.S. territory. In a brief statement, Gov. Wanda Vázquez for the first time acknowledged an alleged investigation that the island's Department of Justice is supposedly conducting against her, saying she was never told about it. She also denied recently firing the former justice secretary in alleged retribution for leading the investigation.

The details of the alleged investigation were not immediately clear. Vázquez declined further comment, saying only that she would speak further on the issue on Tuesday.

“I will share all details up front as I've done my whole career. With the truth,” she said. Vázquez's statement comes after she announced late Friday that she had accepted the resignation of former justice secretary Dennise Longo. No further details were given at the time.

The governor released the statement hours after an incident at the Puerto Rico Office of the Special Independent Prosecutor's Panel. Nydia Cotto, a former judge who serves as the panel's presdient, told The Associated Press that someone from the Department of Justice was about to drop off files on Monday related to six cases slated for investigation but abruptly left after receiving a call from an unidentified person at the Department of Justice. “That has never happened before,” she said.

Cotto declined to identify the people named in those cases or share any other details, saying they were confidential. Before Vázquez released her statement, the opposition Popular Democratic Party held a press conference in which leaders announced they had requested a legislative investigation into the allegations of obstruction of justice. It was not immediately clear if the leader of Puerto Rico's House of Representatives, who is a member of Vázquez's party, would grant permission for such an investigation.

“The people need to hear from the governor herself,” said Aníbal Torres, president of the main opposition party. Vázque served as Puerto Rico's justice secretary before the island's Supreme Court ruled that she should be sworn in as governor after former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló stepped down nearly a year ago following massive protests.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

PGA Tour, Memorial scrap plans to have limited spectators

The PGA Tour and the Memorial scrapped state-approved plans to have limited spectators next week because of what it described as rapidly changing dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Memorial, hosted by Jack Nicklaus at his Muirfield Vill...

Woman pleads guilty in scheme to offer information to Russia

A West Virginia woman who previously served in the Air Force planned to offer top-secret information from the National Security Agency to the Russian government, prosecutors said Monday in announcing her conviction in federal court. Elizabe...

Feedback sought on proposal to develop commercial film facilities in Christchurch

The Associate Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration, Poto Williams, is seeking feedback on a proposal to better enable the development and operation of commercial film and video facilities in Christchurch.The Proposal, developed by...

American student released after 486 days in Egyptian prison

An American medical student detained without trial in an Egyptian prison for nearly 500 days has been freednd returned to the United States, the US State Department said on Monday. The release of Mohamed Amashah, a dual Egyptian-American ci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020