Syrian, Russian airstrikes in Idlib amount to war crimes, as do jihadist attacks - UN
Syrian and Russian planes have carried out deadly aerial strikes amounting to war crimes on schools, hospitals and markets in Idlib province, U.N. investigators said on Tuesday in a report that also condemned attacks by jihadist fighters. They said that "indiscriminate bombardment" by pro-government forces, ahead of a March ceasefire brokered with Turkey, claimed hundreds of lives and forced nearly one million civilians to flee, which may amount to a crime against humanity.Reuters | Damascus | Updated: 07-07-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 17:30 IST
Syrian and Russian planes have carried out deadly aerial strikes amounting to war crimes on schools, hospitals and markets in Idlib province, U.N. investigators said on Tuesday in a report that also condemned attacks by jihadist fighters.
They said that "indiscriminate bombardment" by pro-government forces, ahead of a March ceasefire brokered with Turkey, claimed hundreds of lives and forced nearly one million civilians to flee, which may amount to a crime against humanity. The U.N. Commission of Inquiry on Syria also accused Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a jihadist group that controls part of northwest Syria, of firing artillery into civilian areas "with no apparent legitimate military objective".
Fighters from HTS, a group formerly known as Nusra Front, have tortured and executed detainees, it added. "What is clear from the military campaign is that pro-government forces and UN-designated terrorists flagrantly violated the laws of war and the rights of Syrian civilians," Paulo Pinheiro, chairman of the U.N. panel, said in a statement.
The report, covering Nov. 2019 until June 2020, was based on overflight data and witness testimony. It examines 52 "emblematic attacks" in northwest Syria, including 47 attributed to the Russian-backed Syrian government.
Russian warplanes were solely implicated in a deadly March 5 strike on a poultry farm near Marat Misrin that sheltered displaced people and in three strikes next to a hospital damaged in the rebel-held town of Ariha on Jan. 29, the report said. Russia denies involvement in the latter attack, it said. The region is home to a mix of Islamist militant and opposition groups, many of which fled other parts of Syria as President Bashar al-Assad, with Russian backing, seized back territory from them.
"The Commission has reasonable grounds to believe that pro-government forces committed the war crimes of deliberately attacking medical personnel and facilities by conducting airstrikes," it said. Karen Koning AbuZayd, a panel member, said: "Women, men and children that we interviewed faced the ghastly choice of being bombarded or fleeing deeper into HTS-controlled areas where there are rampant abuses of human rights...
"The acts by HTS members amount to war crimes."
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Idlib
- UN
- Syrian
- Turkey
- Hayat Tahrir alSham
- Bashar alAssad
- Nusra Front
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Turkey's lonely tourist attractions face make-or-break week
Floods hit northwest Turkey; 5 killed, 1 missing
Turkey dismisses Egyptian warning of Libya intervention
Syrian air defences intercept drone attack on Mediterranean coast -Syrian TV
France "will not tolerate" Turkey's role in Libya, Macron says