Students stage demonstration outside Chinese embassy in Nepal

Dozens of student activists carrying placards with anti-China slogans staged a demonstration in front of the Chinese Embassy here on Tuesday to protest against Chinese ambassador Hou Yanqi’s interference in Nepal's internal affairs. The activists belonging to the Nepal Students Union, the students’ wing of the main Opposition Nepali Congress party, held demonstration after the Chinese envoy intensified consultations with leaders of the ruling Nepal Communist Party to save embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, who is known for his pro-Beijing leanings.

Hou met with top NCP leaders and former prime ministers Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhala Nath Khanal within the past 48 hours as hectic negotiations for power sharing were going on between Prime Minister Oli and dissident group led by ruling party's executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda.' The political future of 68-year-old Oli will be decided on Wednesday during the ruling party's Standing Committee meeting. A number of political party leaders have termed the Chinese envoy’s series of meetings with the ruling party leaders as interference in Nepal’s internal political affairs, the paper said.

This is not the first time that the Chinese ambassador has intervened in Nepal's internal affairs at a time of crisis. One-and-a-half months ago, when the NCP’s intra-party feud reached the climax, Hou held separate meetings with President Bhandari, Prime Minister Oli and other senior leaders including Prachanda and Madhav Nepal. The differences between the two factions of the NCP -- one led by Oli and the other led by Prachanda on the issue of power-sharing -- intensified after the prime minister unilaterally decided to prorogue the budget session of Parliament on Thursday.

The Prachanda faction, backed by senior leaders and former prime ministers Madhav Nepal and Jhalanath Khanal, has been demanding Oli's resignation..