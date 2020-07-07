Left Menu
Mexico president negative for COVID-19 ahead of US visit

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday that he had tested negative for COVID-19 in advance of his trip to Washington to meet with President Donald Trump. “I did the test,” López Obrador said. López Obrador was scheduled to leave for Washington Tuesday and return Thursday.

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday that he had tested negative for COVID-19 in advance of his trip to Washington to meet with President Donald Trump. “I did the test,” López Obrador said. “I've got my certificate.” López Obrador said that if the White House asks him to repeat the test upon arrival, he will do so.

For months, the president has given conflicting messages about the danger of the virus. He frequently urges people to be cautious, but almost never wears a face mask himself and has pushed to reactivate the economy. López Obrador was scheduled to leave for Washington Tuesday and return Thursday. He is making his first foreign trip as president to celebrate the start of a new free trade agreement with the United States and Canada.

The president is flying commercial to Washington..

