Marine Corps says person shot self at California base

Marine Corps says person shot self at California basePTI | Twentyninepalms | Updated: 07-07-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 22:50 IST
A person who was surrounded by military police responding to reports early Tuesday of an active shooter on a California Marine Corps base sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to a medical facility, military officials said. Shots were reported around 6:30 am at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, 125 miles (201 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, Captain Nicole Plymale said.
Military police cordoned off the area and were communicating with the person when the individual sustained the gunshot wound about two hours later, Plymale said. No one else was injured. A shelter-in-place order was lifted by mid-morning and the gates to the base reopened.
About 8,500 people live on the sprawling base that covers 600,000 acres. It was not immediately clear if the person was a Marine, and the military did not identify the person nor the gender. The military is investigating the incident.
