Nepal Communist Party's Standing Committee meeting adjourned till July 10

The Standing Committee meeting of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) to reach a consensus on the party's fate has been adjourned till 11 am (local time) on July 10, said Surya Thapa, press advisor to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 08-07-2020 11:04 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 11:04 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Standing Committee meeting of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) to reach a consensus on the party's fate has been adjourned till 11 am (local time) on July 10, said Surya Thapa, press advisor to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Earlier, the Standing Committee meeting which was earlier to be held on Monday was deferred till Wednesday after the party's officials sought time for further discussion. The fate of Oli, who has been asked either step down as the Prime Minister or the ruling party's co-chair by other members, was to be decided in that meeting.

Talks between Oli and party co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Monday failed to reach consensus once again. The NCP is in the verge of a split with the Oli and Dahal factions hardening their positions.

The Dahal faction, backed by senior leaders including Madhav Nepal and Jhalanath Khanal, has been demanding that Oli should step down both as party chair and prime minister. Oli, however, has refused to budge. The Prime Minister has been criticised within and outside the party for the government's 'failure' to address a range of issues, particularly after he made a public statement that India is trying to topple him. (ANI)

