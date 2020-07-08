Left Menu
Hong Kong Journalists' Association unveils 'Freedom in Danger' report, get slammed for inciting sedition

Shortly after Hong Kong Journalists' Association (HKJA) unveiled its annual press freedom report titled 'Freedom in Danger, the organisation has been slammed for supporting "violence, terrorist attacks and inciting sedition", Hong Kong Free Press reported.

An anti-government protest in Hong Kong. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Shortly after Hong Kong Journalists' Association (HKJA) unveiled its annual press freedom report titled 'Freedom in Danger', the organisation has been slammed for supporting "violence, terrorist attacks and inciting sedition", Hong Kong Free Press reported. "The law itself has overriding power so that means in the name of national security... virtually all protections to free speech and free press are meaningless...I think the present situation now is that you're OK until you're not OK. When they think you're not OK, then you'll be in trouble," the HKJA was quoted saying during the launch of the report.

While the officials did not issue any comment on the report, Stanley Ng Chau-pei, deputy to the National People's Congress in Beijing and President of the pro-Beijing Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions, was quoted as saying in his Facebook account, "For the past year, HKJA has supported violence, terrorist attacks and incited sedition. It has not stopped and has sanctimoniously aired concerns about freedoms in order to subvert the state." "Their conduct has been extremely shameful and hypocritical! The national security bureau and justice department must bring them to justice!" he added.

Though, Carrie Lam, Chief Executive, Hong Kong has opined, "It is not a question of me standing here to give you a guarantee of what you may or may not do in the days and weeks and years ahead," but HKJA Chairperson Chris Yeung has stated that the police force "will intensify its use of force and tougher tactics to handle protesters." "Media, as the fourth power and journalists as the eyes and ears of the people, have the duty of monitoring the violation of laws and regulations by those with public power. They will be confronted with more suppression from the central government and Hong Kong government and the pro-establishment camp," the report added.

The report has, however, warned of a "chilling effect" resulting in self-censorship, thus, undermining the press freedom in the city. (ANI)

