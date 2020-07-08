Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pope denounces unimaginable "hell" of Libyan migrant camps

“You cannot imagine the hell that is being lived there,” he said, referring to Libyan detention camps as “lagers.” Human rights groups have documented cases of rape, torture and other widespread abuses in Libyan migrant centers, where would-be asylum seekers are returned after they are rescued by the Libyan coast guard and returned to shore. Italy and the European Union, seeking to stem the flow of migrants to Europe, have invested millions of euros in boosting the ability of the Libyan coast guard to patrol its coasts.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 08-07-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 17:08 IST
Pope denounces unimaginable "hell" of Libyan migrant camps
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Pope Francis denounced the unimaginable "hell" of Libya's migrant detention camps as he celebrated a Mass on Wednesday in honour of would-be asylum seekers who risk their lives for a better future. Wednesday marked the seventh anniversary of Francis' visit to the Sicilian island of Lampedusa to meet with migrants who had recently arrived aboard smugglers' boats from Libya. The July 8, 2013, trip was Francis' first pastoral visit outside Rome after his election, and it was in Lampedusa where Francis first uttered his now-frequent appeal for an end to the "globalization of indifference" that greets migrants globally.

Francis repeated that phrase in his homily Wednesday in the chapel of the Vatican hotel where he lives. Whereas last year's anniversary was marked with a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica, attended by asylum-seekers and those who care for them, this year's commemoration was restricted to the staff of the Vatican's migrants office, due to coronavirus restrictions. Francis recalled that he heard stories of suffering from the migrants he met on Lampedusa in 2013, but only realized when he got back to the Vatican that his translator had only relayed a fraction of what the migrants had recounted.

"He gave me the distilled version," Francis said of the translator, explaining that this is often the case when the world hears blandly of war and suffering in Libya. "You cannot imagine the hell that is being lived there," he said, referring to Libyan detention camps as "lagers." Human rights groups have documented cases of rape, torture and other widespread abuses in Libyan migrant centers, where would-be asylum seekers are returned after they are rescued by the Libyan coast guard and returned to shore.

Italy and the European Union, seeking to stem the flow of migrants to Europe, have invested millions of euros in boosting the ability of the Libyan coast guard to patrol its coasts. But rights groups complain this has only made them complicit in the abuses that then occur in the camps..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 526 p.m.IIT Alumni Council ropes in CSIR-IGIB for COVID-19 patient data analysis. 522 p.m.Delhi court grants bail to foreigners from 2...

Haryana: Make Dabwali separate district, demands Cong MLA

Congress MLA Amit Sihag met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here and demanded that Dabwali be made a separate district with Kalanwali subdivision included in it. Batting for Dabwali as a separate district, which he said was a dem...

2 civilians injured in ceasefire violation by Pak in J-K's Kupwara

Two civilians were injured in the ceasefire violation initiated by Pakistan in Tangdhar Sector, Kupwara district of North Kashmir on Wednesday. Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing mortars and other weapons along L...

Monsoon trough likely to shift northwards in next 24 hours: IMD

The India Meteorological Department IMD predicted the gradual shift of monsoon trough northwards along the foothills of Himalayas within the next 24 hours and isolated heavy falls over Kutch on Wednesday. The western end of monsoon trough i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020