President accepts credentials from envoys from New Zealand, UK, Uzbekistan via video conference

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday accepted credentials from Heads of Mission from New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Uzbekistan through video conference. This was the second time that the credentials' presentation in Rashtrapati Bhavan happened through video conference in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Heads of Mission who presented their credentials were -- David Pine, High Commissioner of New Zealand; Philip Barton, High Commissioner of the United Kingdom and Akhatov Dilshod Khamidovich, Ambassador of Uzbekistan. On May 21, the President, for the first time, accepted credentials from Ambassadors and High Commissioners of seven countries -- North Korea, Senegal, Trinidad and Tobago, Mauritius, Australia, Cote d'Ivoire and Rwanda -- through video conference. (ANI)