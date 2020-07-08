Street shooting leaves 4 dead, 3 wounded in New Jersey

A street shooting in a northern New Jersey community has left four people dead and three others wounded, authorities said. The gunfire in Paterson, New Jersey, erupted shortly after 11 pm Tuesday. Four victims found at the scene were taken to a hospital, where they all died a short time later, authorities said. Three other victims went to the hospital on their own a short time later seeking treatment, but further details on their conditions were not disclosed.

The names of the seven victims have not been released. "I want to be clear that we will have zero tolerance for violence in our city," Mayor Andre Sayegh said in an email Wednesday. "Both prevention of loss of life and public safety are paramount to my agenda and I will personally engage in the process to curb these types of heinous incidents, which steal our young residents and instill fear in the community at large. This must end today." It wasn't clear how many shooters may have been involved, authorities said. Witnesses said the gunfire came from a vehicle that sped away from the scene.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office is leading the probe.