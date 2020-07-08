Pakistan's KPK govt announces Rs 1 cr financial aid package for Sikhs killed in train-bus accident

Pakistan's provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday announced a financial assistance package of Rs one crore for the families of the 21 Sikh pilgrims who were killed in a train-bus accident last week. Special Assistant to KPK Chief Minister on Minorities Wazir Zada made this announcement during his visit to Bhai Joga Singh Gurdwara and expressed condolences over the demise of the Sikh pilgrims.

Each of the families of the Pakistani Sikhs who were killed in the accident will be given Rs five lakh financial assistance, Zada said. Twenty-one Pakistani Sikh pilgrims were killed when a minibus in which they were traveling was hit by a train in Sheikhupura district in Pakistan's Punjab province on Friday. "It was a tragic incident and the entire humanity was saddened over it. the government of KPK stood by its minorities in difficult times," Zada said.

In India, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has also announced Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to each of the families of the Pakistani Sikhs killed in the accident. The SGPC, an apex gurdwara body, will also give Rs 50,000 to each of those who were injured in the accident.