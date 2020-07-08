JKNIA to hold protests outside Pakistan consulate in Bradford against amendments in PoK's interim Constitution

Jammu and Kashmir National Independence Alliance (JKNIA) said it will organise a demonstration outside the Pakistan consulate in Bradford on Thursday to oppose the proposed amendments in the Interim Constitution of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) by the Pakistani establishment. This peaceful demonstration will be organised to oppose the proposed 14th Amendment to the Act 1974 which deals with the Governance Arrangements for Pakistan occupied Kashmir--Kashmir and Gilgit and Baltistan.

The alliance said that the amendment proposes further restrictions of rights for people of Kashmir including their right of freedom of expression and banning of political parties who wish to campaign for the Right of Kashmiris to choose to support the option of Reunited Independent State of Kashmir. The JKNIA has rejected the proposed amendment and asks for the abolition of Act 1974 and for the empowerment of Government of so-called 'Azad' Kashmir as a representative Government of the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir including Gilgit and Baltistan.

"All Kashmiris who support this rejection of the 14th Amendment, and support the Empowerment of Government of Azad Kashmir in Muzffrabad are asked to join this peaceful protest," said the JKNIA. (ANI)