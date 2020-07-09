Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman arrested in hit-and-run at Indiana protest

Christi Bennett, 66, of Greenfield, was booked into the Monroe County Jail early Thursday on preliminary charges of leaving the scene of an accident, Deputy Barry Grooms said. A 29-year-old woman was injured when a car accelerated into her, launching her onto the hood, police said.

PTI | Indianapolis | Updated: 09-07-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 20:16 IST
Woman arrested in hit-and-run at Indiana protest
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Authorities expect prosecutors to file formal charges later.

The confrontation happened near the Monroe County courthouse in Bloomington, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis, on Monday evening. A 29-year-old woman was injured when a car accelerated into her, launching her onto the hood, police said. A 35-year-old man then grabbed the driver's side of the car and held on as the vehicle continued to accelerate. Both were eventually flung to the ground and the car fled the scene, they said.

The woman was knocked unconscious and suffered a cut to her head, while the man scraped his arm. The protesters had gathered in Bloomington to demand arrests in an assault on Vauhxx Booker, a civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, by a group of white men at Monroe Lake near Bloomington over the Fourth of July weekend.

Booker said the men pinned him against a tree, shouted racial slurs and one of them threatened to "get a noose." The FBI has said it's investigating the reported assault.

