Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meghan tries to prevent 'friends' being named in suit

“The Mail on Sunday is playing a media game with real lives.” Papers drawn up by lawyers for the newspaper argue that the publication of the letter to the duchess's father, Thomas Markle, was in response to a “one-sided” article in People Magazine in February 2019 featuring an interview with the “close friends.” The article referenced the letter, meaning it was in the public domain, the lawyers said. The newspaper said it has “no intention,'' of publishing the names this weekend.

PTI | London | Updated: 09-07-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 20:47 IST
Meghan tries to prevent 'friends' being named in suit
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Duchess of Sussex asked a British court Thursday to prevent a newspaper from publishing the names of five friends who defended her while speaking to an American magazine under the shield of anonymity. The former Meghan Markle made the request in a witness statement for her lawsuit against the Daily Mail and its parent company over excerpts from a "private and confidential'' letter she wrote to her father that the newspaper published last year.

Her statement, filed in Britain's High Court, claims the newspaper has threatened to publish the names of the five women who spoke to People Magazine anonymously but are named in confidential court documents as part of her lawsuit. "For the Mail on Sunday to expose them in the public domain for no reason other than clickbait and commercial gain is vicious and poses a threat to their emotional and mental well-being,'' Meghan said in the statement. "The Mail on Sunday is playing a media game with real lives." Papers drawn up by lawyers for the newspaper argue that the publication of the letter to the duchess's father, Thomas Markle, was in response to a "one-sided" article in People Magazine in February 2019 featuring an interview with the "close friends." The article referenced the letter, meaning it was in the public domain, the lawyers said.

The newspaper said it has "no intention,'' of publishing the names this weekend. But it said the court should decide on the confidentiality to which Meghan's friends are entitled. "Their evidence is at the heart of the case, and we see no reason why their identities should be kept secret,″ a newspaper statement said. "That is why we told the duchess's lawyers last week that the question of their confidentiality should be properly considered by the Court.'' The duchess said in her statement Thursday that the five friends made the choice on their own to speak to People. She accused the newspaper of trying to create a distraction.

"These five women are not on trial, and nor am I,'' the statement said. "The publisher of the Mail on Sunday is the one on trial. It is this publisher that acted unlawfully and is attempting to evade accountability; to create a circus and distract from the point of this case - that the Mail on Sunday unlawfully published my private letter. "Each of these women is a private citizen, young mother, and each has a basic right to privacy.'' Meghan's civil lawsuit accuses the newspaper and its published, Associated Newspapers, of copyright infringement, misuse of private information and violating the U.K.'s data protection law with the publication of the letter. The newspaper also argues there is "huge and legitimate public interest in the royal family and the activities, conduct and standards of behavior of its members.″ It argues this extends not merely to their public conduct, but "to their personal and family relationships because those are integral to the proper functioning of the monarchy."

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Europe fears complacency; virus hits 'full speed' in Africa

Asian and European officials pleaded with their citizens Thursday to respect modest precautions as several countries saw coronavirus outbreaks accelerate or sought to prevent new flare-ups, while the virus showed no signs of slowing its ini...

UAE mission extending all cooperation to customs dept in gold smuggling case: MEA

India on Thursday said it was keeping the embassy of the United Arab Emirates informed about the case of alleged smuggling of 30 kgs of gold into Kerala and that the mission was extending all cooperation to the customs authorities examining...

Uttarakhand reports 47 new COVID-19 cases, count reaches 3,395

Uttarakhand on Thursday recorded 47 COVID-19 cases, 20 of them from Dehradun district, taking the infection count to 3,995 in the state, according to a health department bulletin. Twelve fresh cases were reported in Nainital, five each in P...

Noida: 1 arrested, over 670 vehicles penalised for violating COVID-19 curbs

One person was arrested and owners of over 670 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Also, two vehicles were im...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020