Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mayor helps paint 'Black Lives Matter' outside Trump Tower

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio grabbed a roller Thursday to paint “Black Lives Matter" in front of the namesake Manhattan tower of President Donald Trump, who tweeted last week that the street mural would be “a symbol of hate.” De Blasio was flanked by his wife, Chirlane McCray, and the Rev. Al Sharpton as he helped paint the racial justice rallying cry in giant yellow letters on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 10-07-2020 00:20 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 23:51 IST
Mayor helps paint 'Black Lives Matter' outside Trump Tower
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio grabbed a roller Thursday to paint "Black Lives Matter" in front of the namesake Manhattan tower of President Donald Trump, who tweeted last week that the street mural would be "a symbol of hate." De Blasio was flanked by his wife, Chirlane McCray, and the Rev. Al Sharpton as he helped paint the racial justice rallying cry in giant yellow letters on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower. Activists watching chanted, "Whose streets? Our streets!" The mayor announced the plan to paint "Black Lives Matter" in front of Trump Tower last month after earlier saying the slogan would be painted on streets at several locations around the city. Trump responded via Twitter that the mural would denigrate "this luxury Avenue" and "further antagonize New York's Finest." De Blasio tweeted back that Black Lives Matter is "a movement to recognize and protect the lives of Black people." Rahima Torrence, 20, who was among the people slapping yellow paint onto Fifth Avenue, said that even though the mural might be a symbol, "it's the beginning of something more." She said the location in front of Trump's own skyscraper "shows that we matter and it shows to him that you can't ignore us." Washington, D.C. was the first U.S. city to get a giant yellow "Black Lives Matter" mural when Mayor Muriel Bowser had it painted on the street leading to the White House. Bowser said the painting was intended to show solidarity with Americans outraged over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis

Trump lived in Trump Tower before he took office as president but has spent little time there since. He changed his official residence from New York to Florida last year. His business empire is still headquartered there.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Missing 'Glee' star Rivera presumed drowned in Calif. lake, searchers say

The search for former Glee star Naya Rivera turned from a rescue to a recovery mission on Thursday, with authorities saying they presumed she drowned while boating on a lake north of Los Angeles.Rivera, 33, who played high school cheerleade...

Man plotting Pride attack in UK jailed for at least 25 years

A man who plotted to attack last years gay Pride parade in London in a knife and gun rampage has been jailed for at least 25 years. Mohiussunnath Chowdhury, 29, who aspired to hit other London tourist destinations, unwittingly revealed his ...

Netanyahu pledges more welfare spending as COVID forces new shutdowns

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a new welfare package on Thursday for Israelis who have lost livelihoods due to the coronavirus crisis, saying the measures would provide an economic safety net for the coming year. A surge in con...

UP govt imposes lockdown from Friday night to Monday morning

The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a lockdown in the state from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday, except for essential and some other services. The curbs have been imposed in the state to check the spread of COVID-19 and other comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020