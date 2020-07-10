Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. bans Pakistan International Airlines flights over pilot concerns

The U.S. Department of Transportation said it has revoked permission for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to conduct charter flights to the United States, citing Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) concerns over Pakistani pilot certifications. The information is contained in a revocation of special authorisation dated July 1 provided by the department to Reuters on Friday. Pakistan's grounding of pilots with dubious credentials followed the crash of a PIA jet in May that killed 97 people.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2020 05:23 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 05:23 IST
U.S. bans Pakistan International Airlines flights over pilot concerns

The U.S. Department of Transportation said it has revoked permission for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to conduct charter flights to the United States, citing Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) concerns over Pakistani pilot certifications.

The information is contained in a revocation of special authorisation dated July 1 provided by the department to Reuters on Friday. Pakistan last month grounded almost a third of its pilots after discovering they may have falsified their qualifications.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency suspended PIA's authorisation to fly to the bloc for six months in a blow to the carrier's operations. PIA was not available immediately for comment outside normal business hours.

Pakistan's Geo News reported PIA had confirmed the U.S. ban and said it would address the concerns through ongoing corrective measures within the airline. Pakistan's grounding of pilots with dubious credentials followed the crash of a PIA jet in May that killed 97 people.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: NFL to require some masks, social distancing

Welcome to the NFL amid the coronavirus pandemic. The league sent a memo to teams that outlines what will and wont be allowed on game days in 2020, and it includes a mask requirement for some team personnel as well as a ban on players swapp...

Singaporeans begin voting with masks and gloves under COVID-19 cloud

Singaporeans wearing masks and gloves began casting their ballot on Friday under the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic that is pushing the city-states economy towards its deepest recession and has made concerns over jobs the focus of the elect...

U.S. approves $620 mln missile upgrade package for Taiwan

The United States has approved a possible 620 million upgrade package for Patriot surface-to-air missiles to Taiwan, the State Department said, the latest purchase from the United States to deal with a rising threat from China. The United S...

China reports 4 new coronavirus cases in mainland

China reported four new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 9, down from nine a day earlier, the health authority said on Friday. All four of the new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020