Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singaporeans start casting vote amidst COVID-19 pandemic

After months of campaigning amidst the most challenging conditions owing to the pandemic outbreak, Singaporeans went to poll on Friday. The voting process is to last for 12 hours starting from 8 am.

ANI | Singapore | Updated: 10-07-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 15:02 IST
Singaporeans start casting vote amidst COVID-19 pandemic
Merlion Park, Central Business District, Singapore. Image Credit: ANI

After months of campaigning amidst the most challenging conditions owing to the pandemic outbreak, Singaporeans went to poll on Friday. The voting process is to last for 12 hours starting from 8 am. To counter the risk of disease transmission, a few procedural steps have been taken in this year's election as reported by the South China Morning Post.

The number of polling stations has been increased from 880 to 1,100 from the last elections in order to reduce overcrowding. Social distancing measures are being enforced by polling officials. Young and old voters have been assigned different times to cast their votes. Voters are being provided with sanitisers upon arrival and those with higher than average body temperatures are being turned away. The present government's term was due to end in January of this year.

After the conclusion of the poll campaigning on Wednesday (July 8), the consensus among local analysts was that People's Action Party will comfortably extend its 61-year rule of Singapore. The vote is being conducted by the casting of ballot papers with voters putting a cross mark next to the names of their preferred candidate. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Anderson first bowler who could bowl 'reverse' reverse swing: Tendulkar

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar believes James Anderson is the only bowler who could bowl a reverse outswinger with a wrist position of a conventional inswinger. Tendulkar has termed that reverse reverse swing.Speaking to West Indies...

US bans PIA operations over dubious licences issue: Report

The US has imposed a ban on Pakistan International Airlines flights for at least six months, citing dubious pilots licenses, according to a media report on Friday. On Tuesday, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency EASA ordered its 32 me...

EU's Michel lays out please-all recovery plan ahead of tense summit

European Council President Charles Michel on Friday offered concessions to countries across the EU in a plan for the EUs long-term budget and economic recovery plan, hoping to bridge differences between national leaders when they meet next ...

Goods train derails in Visakhapatnam

Four wagons of a goods train derailed opposite Naval Dock Yard gate in Visakhapatnam on Friday.According to a railway official, no injuries were reported.More details are awaited. ANI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020