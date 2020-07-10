Left Menu
Development News Edition

Insurer L&G calls for action to lower emissions from British buildings

L&G said that all homes it builds would be capable of operating at net zero carbon emissions by 2030. It is also expanding its engagement with companies on climate change to the steel and cement sectors, which it said were crucial in reducing emissions in building materials.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-07-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 15:44 IST
Insurer L&G calls for action to lower emissions from British buildings

Legal & General called on Friday for the British government to introduce tighter building regulations to reduce carbon emissions in order to reach its net zero target by 2050. Britain said this week it would spend 3 billion pounds ($3.8 billion) on improving the energy efficiency of homes and public buildings, as part of a 30 billion pound package to head off an unemployment crisis.

Investors globally have become increasingly vocal in pushing for changes in the way countries and companies respond to the risks of climate change. L&G, a major investor in real estate and infrastructure and one of Britain's largest insurers, set out its proposals in an open letter to the government.

The insurer said that Britain should restore net zero carbon standards for new homes, legislate to improve transparency on how much energy is used by commercial buildings, and incentivise businesses to reach net zero targets through renewable energy, "Whilst government may be focused on its ‘build, build, build’ agenda, it must not lose sight of how this – if not regulated appropriately – will have an irreversible impact on climate change," L&G said in the letter.

The European Union has put fighting climate change at the heart of its 750 billion euro fund to aid recovery from the coronavirus crisis. L&G said that all homes it builds would be capable of operating at net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

It is also expanding its engagement with companies on climate change to the steel and cement sectors, which it said were crucial in reducing emissions in building materials. ($1 = 0.7930 pounds)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's coronavirus quarantine rules end for many destinations

Quarantine measures for those travelling to Britain from around 70 countries and overseas territories, including France and Italy, no longer apply from Friday in a boost to the ailing aviation and travel industries hit by COVID-19.Those arr...

Boy was on boat that took fire from Italian marines,claims family; seeks Rs 100 cr compensation

Eds rpting after correction in 1st para Kochi, Jul 10 PTI The family of a man who died by suicide has claimed that he was on a fishing boat that came under fire from Italian marines eight years ago when he was 14 years old and has app...

West Bengal tourism deptt reopens 10 facilities amid COVID-19 pandemic

The West Bengal tourism department has reopened at least 10 of its facilities in different parts of the state, even as the travel industry reels under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Friday. Among those opened to th...

COVID-19: Pune to go on 10-day lockdown starting Jul 13

In a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19, a 10-day lockdown will be imposed in Pune, neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad and a few other parts of the district starting July 13, a senior official said on Friday. The lockdown will come into force fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020