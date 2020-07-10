Post-Brexit UK looking forward to open up to India, world: Liz Truss

Addressing the global audience virtually at India Global Week 2020, Liz Truss, Secretary of State for International trade, UK government, said post-Brexit it is time to open up to India. "It is time to refresh and re-ignite session with a message of post-Brexit opening up to India and the wider world," said Truss.

Truss also highlighted on working with India amid the COVID-19 outbreak while keeping the supply chain open. "During the COVID-19 crisis, we have been working with India to keep the supply chains open and keep trading routes alive. It is important that we do not move to protectionism," she said.

"On the trade front, we are not letting the grass grow under our feet," she added. Truss concluded her address with a look towards the future of UK-India relations and "keeping free trade agreement opportunities open."

The three-day virtual conference themed 'BeTheRevival: India and a Better New World, India Global Week 2020' witnessed 30 nations being addressed by 250 global speakers across 75 sessions. (ANI)