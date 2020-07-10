Dutch PM Rutte: Want guarantees on budget reforms at EU recovery fund talks

The Netherlands will seek guarantees on budget reforms when it negotiates a European Union recovery fund next week in Brussels, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday.

Rutte's comments came as he holds a series of talks with European Union leaders trying to convince the Dutch to drop opposition to a 750 billion euro fund supported by France and Germany.

"We have heard many promises on economic reforms before, the question is now how can we nail this down," Rutte told journalists on Friday. "We are having many discussions about that behind the scenes."