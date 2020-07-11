Tropical storm Fay makes landfall along New Jersey coast, NHC says

Tropical storm Fay makes landfall along New Jersey coast, NHC saysReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-07-2020 02:59 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 02:42 IST
Tropical Storm Fay on Friday made landfall near Atlantic City, New Jersey, with heavy rainfall and gusty winds, the U.S National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. The storm was located about 10 miles (15 kilometers) north-northeast of Atlantic City, with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.
"The center of Fay will move near or over portions of the New Jersey coast this evening and then move inland over southeastern New York and western New England tonight and Saturday," the NHC added.
ALSO READ
New Jersey public schools to reopen 'in some capacity,' governor says
Trump cancels planned weekend visit to New Jersey without explanation
Casinos in US's Atlantic City set for reopening
Street shooting leaves 4 dead, 3 wounded in New Jersey
New Jersey, New York City scramble to keep virus at bay as U.S. outbreak worsens