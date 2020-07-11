Left Menu
Tropical storm Fay makes landfall along New Jersey coast, NHC says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-07-2020 02:59 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 02:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Tropical Storm Fay on Friday made landfall near Atlantic City, New Jersey, with heavy rainfall and gusty winds, the U.S National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. The storm was located about 10 miles (15 kilometers) north-northeast of Atlantic City, with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

"The center of Fay will move near or over portions of the New Jersey coast this evening and then move inland over southeastern New York and western New England tonight and Saturday," the NHC added.

