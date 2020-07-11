Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paik Sun-yup, major South Korean war hero, dies at 99

He headed the army's intelligence unit that carried out a dramatic purge of communists within the military, which followed a 1948 mutiny of soldiers led by members of the South Korean Workers' Party. During that time, Paik famously saved from death an arrested major named Park Chung-hee, a future dictator who would rule South Korea for nearly 20 years after taking power in a 1961 coup.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 11-07-2020 08:31 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 08:31 IST
Paik Sun-yup, major South Korean war hero, dies at 99

Former South Korean army General Paik Sun-yup, who was celebrated as a major war hero for leading troops in several battle victories against North Korean soldiers during the 1950-53 Korean War, has died. He was 99. Born in 1920 in what is now North Pyongan province in North Korea, Paik graduated from a Japanese military academy in Manchuria when the Korean Peninsula was under Japanese colonial rule and was a lieutenant in the Japanese army during World War II.

Paik, in the early 1940s, participated in several Japanese military operations to eliminate Korean guerrilla groups fighting for independence in northeastern China, a record his critics saw as a huge blot on his legacy. Paik returned to Korea after WWII, which also liberated the peninsula from Japanese rule, and joined the army of the US-controlled South. He headed the army's intelligence unit that carried out a dramatic purge of communists within the military, which followed a 1948 mutiny of soldiers led by members of the South Korean Workers' Party.

During that time, Paik famously saved from death an arrested major named Park Chung-hee, a future dictator who would rule South Korea for nearly 20 years after taking power in a 1961 coup. In several memoirs he wrote, Paik said a court martial had sentenced Park to death after he was exposed as a member of the South Korean Workers' Party. Paik wrote that he arranged for Park to be eventually released because he was compliant after his arrest and provided investigators with detailed lists of Workers' Party members in the army.

When North Korean soldiers invaded the South in June 1950, Paik commanded the South Korean army's 1st Infantry Division, which was crucial in the defense of the southern city of Daegu, and the subsequent drive into North Korea, which saw US-led allied forces temporarily capture Pyongyang in October. But a massive troop intervention by China saved the North from defeat and the fighting stopped in 1953 with an armistice.

Paik became one of the UN representatives when the armistice talks began and was the first South Korean officer promoted to a four-star general in January 1953. He also commanded a task force that wiped out communist guerrillas in South Korea before the fighting stopped in 1953. After serving for two years as the chairman of the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff, Paik retired from the military in 1960. He served as South Korea's ambassador to Taiwan, France and Canada and was transportation minister from 1969 to 1971, under Park's rule.

US Forces Korea Commander General Robert B Abrams issued a statement crediting Paik for making an “incredible contribution” shaping the alliance between the countries. “From his time serving in the Korean War to becoming South Korea's first four-star General to serving as the ROK Army Chief of Staff, General Paik is a hero and national treasure who will be truly missed,” General Abrams said, referring to South Korea by its formal name, the Republic of Korea.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Playing as late as possible holds key for me: Kraigg Brathwaite

After playing a knock of 65 runs in the first innings against England, West Indies opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite said that playing as late as possible holds the key to batting for him. His remarks came after the close of play on day thr...

COVID-19: C'garh to hold e-Lok Adalat via video conferencing

In an effort to settle pending cases by following precautionary measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an e-Lok Adalat is being organised in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, where hearings will be conducted virtually, an official said. As per a gove...

Fans, coach Landon Donovan return to pitch for USL relaunch

Fans get to watch U.S. pro team sports in person for the first time in four months when Landon Donovan resumes his fledgling coaching career in a United Soccer League match. Due to social distancing rules, only about a quarter of the 20,000...

System's broken in South Africa: Former SA batsman Ashwell Prince on racism

Former South Africa batsman Ashwell Prince has claimed that many Proteas players were racially abused on their Australia tour in 2005, and were urged to continue playing regardless. Prince, said that the South African system was broken, say...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020