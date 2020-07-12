Funeral of Seoul mayor to be streamed online

A sending-off ceremony for late Seoul mayor, Park Won-soon will be held online this week. New agency Yonhap reported citing a preparation committee that the sending off ceremony will be held online this week in accordance with South Korea's social distancing campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayor of South Korean capital Seoul was found dead in the Waryong park in Seoul last week. The outlet citing Rep. Park Hong-keun of the ruling Democratic Party, who co-heads the funeral preparation panel, reported that the body of Park, currently in the Seoul National University hospital, will be transferred to City Hall on Monday morning for the ceremony scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m.

The ceremony will be webcast live on youtube channels of the city government and its radio station. (ANI)