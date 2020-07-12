Left Menu
Man charged in Florida church arson attack

The Marion County Sheriff's Office charged Steven Shields, 23, on Saturday, hours after detectives say he plowed a minivan through the front door of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala, doused the foyer with gasoline and set it on fire, causing extensive damage. Several people were inside preparing for Mass when the attack occurred early Saturday, but no one was hurt.

PTI | Ocala | Updated: 12-07-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 20:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

According to court documents, Shields told detectives he is mentally ill but had stopped taking his medication, the Ocala Star-Banner reported.

Several people were inside preparing for Mass when the attack occurred early Saturday, but no one was hurt. According to court documents, Shields told detectives he is mentally ill but had stopped taking his medication, the Ocala Star-Banner reported.

Shields told detectives what he did was "awesome," and he smiled and laughed, the affidavit said. He told detectives he was "on a mission," called himself "king" and that he has problems with the Catholic Church and referenced passages in the Bible's Book of Revelations. Services were being held Sunday in another part of the church.

The Marion County Public Defender's Office was closed Sunday and not accepting phone messages. Ocala is about 80 miles (about 130 kilometers) north of Orlando.

