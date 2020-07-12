Left Menu
Development News Edition

Serbia, Kosovo leaders in new talks face same old issues

The process, known as the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, has been frozen since November 2018. Borrell said in a video statement that clinching an agreement on normalizing their ties "is crucial for a better future for the people of Kosovo and Serbia.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 12-07-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 20:52 IST
Serbia, Kosovo leaders in new talks face same old issues
Image Credit:

The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo resumed talks Sunday aimed at normalizing their long-strained relations, more than 20 years after Belgrade sent troops into its former territory to crush an uprising by ethnic Albanian separatists. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti were holding video talks mediated by the European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, aimed at setting up a face-to-face meeting between the leaders, possibly in Brussels on Thursday. The process, known as the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, has been frozen since November 2018.

Borrell said in a video statement that clinching an agreement on normalizing their ties "is crucial for a better future for the people of Kosovo and Serbia. It is crucial for their European perspective, and for the security and stability of the region. "These talks will require political courage from both sides. It will require commitment and engagement, in the spirit of compromise and pragmatism," he said. "It is not an easy process, it has never been, but there is urgency to work towards peace and prosperity for the sake of a common future." In talks on Friday, Vucic and Hoti held firm to their positions on Kosovo's statehood. Vucic said talks will be "meaningless" if they focus on whether Belgrade should recognize its independence; Hoti said, "mutual recognition between the two countries is the only way to normalize relations." Kosovo unilaterally declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a move that Belgrade refuses to recognize, and tensions have simmered ever since.

The EU-facilitated negotiations, which the Europeans say are the only way to address their membership aspirations, started in March 2011 and have produced some 30 agreements, but most of them have not been observed..

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Jones, Chiefs begin contract talks

The Kansas City Chiefs and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones reportedly have begun contract discussions. ESPNs Jeremy Fowler said Saturday that the two sides have begun talking ahead of Wednesdays contract deadline. If Jones and the Chi...

2 key accused in gold smuggling case remanded to judicial custody

An NIA Court in Kochi on Sunday remanded to judicial custody the alleged kingpin in the sensational Kerala gold smuggling case and another key accused as Central agencies expanded their scope of investigation and held more suspects for thei...

With 431 new COVID-19 cases, MP count reaches 17,632; toll 653

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 431 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of the overall detections in the state to 17,632, health officials said. With nine more people succumbing to the infection in the day, the death toll has gone up to...

Amravati adds 59 new COVID-19 cases, tally 914

The number of COVID-19 casesin Maharashtras Amravati district rose by 59 to 914 on Sundaywhile the death toll increased by two to 32, a health officialsaidThe number of active cases in the district now standsat 263 while 619 people have rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020