Serbia’s €56.5 Million Deal Opens Doors to Jobs and Fairer Career Growth

For people who struggle to enter the workforce or move forward in their careers, business investment can make a difference when it comes with a commitment to fairer employment. A new €56.5 million agreement between the European Investment Bank (EIB), UniCredit Bank Serbia and UniCredit Leasing Serbia will offer favourable financing to companies that support lasting employment and professional development for women, young people, persons with disabilities and other groups facing barriers in the labour market.

The package will support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-cap companies across Serbia, connecting access to finance with measurable progress on workplace inclusion. Businesses will receive financial support and assistance to develop employment strategies that give more people opportunities to build stable careers and advance professionally.

Loans and Grants Back Inclusive Employers

UniCredit Bank Serbia will channel a €20 million loan complemented by a €2.6 million grant, and UniCredit Leasing Serbia will provide a €30 million loan alongside a €3.9 million grant. The combined package brings €50 million in lending and €6.5 million in grants to businesses prepared to invest in more inclusive employment, extending the programme's reach to leasing clients across the country.

The lending forms part of the EIB's specialised "social impact-incentive credit lines," which focus on social inclusion, gender equality and support for vulnerable groups. Grants provided through the bank's Economic Resilience Initiative will reward companies that achieve measurable inclusion goals, linking financial incentives to demonstrated improvements in employment opportunities rather than commitments alone.

Support for Lasting Careers and Workplace Progress

The programme places emphasis on long-term employment and career advancement, recognising that securing a job is only one part of participation in working life. Technical assistance will help businesses develop and implement inclusive employment strategies, giving employers practical support as they work to create opportunities for people whose abilities and potential can be overlooked.

EIB Director for Enlargement and Neighbourhood Richard Amor said the operation would support private-sector growth by reducing inequalities and expanding economic opportunities, particularly for women and young people. He connected more inclusive growth with Serbia's economic resilience and closer integration into the EU market, highlighting how broader participation in employment can contribute to the country's development.

UniCredit Bank Serbia brings experience as the first institution to implement this particular EIB initiative in the country, with the new agreement building on its previous programme. Nikola Vuletić, the bank's CEO and Chairman of the Management Board, described the expanded partnership as an opportunity to help companies grow and create better employment prospects, emphasising the importance of investing in people's long-term professional development.

A Wider Partnership for Serbia's Economy

The agreement supports private-sector development and improvements to Serbia's business environment, contributing to the EU's Growth Plan for the Western Balkans. Julian Vassallo, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Serbia, described the facility as practical support for businesses creating opportunities for people too often excluded from the labour market, connecting those efforts with inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

This is the fourth financing agreement between the EIB and the UniCredit group in Serbia, with their cooperation resulting in €240 million distributed to more than 1,000 companies, according to the announcement. The new operation expands that relationship through UniCredit Leasing, bringing the employment-focused financing model to more businesses and making equal opportunity a concrete part of investment decisions.