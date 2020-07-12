Party prompts new mask rules at French resort

After images of thousands of people dancing provoked renewed debate in France over social distancing, the mayor of the Mediterranean resort of Nice announced Sunday that face masks will be obligatory at all of the city's events from now on. Video of dense crowds dancing at a DJ's outdoor set on Saturday night drew hundreds of thousands of views and criticism that many partygoers didn't wear masks or stay apart. The crowd's behavior fuelled concerns of growing indifference among the French for social distancing, even as the country's COVID-related death toll has surpassed 30,000.

Health workers have expressed fears of a second wave of infections as the French revel in post-lockdown freedoms and embark on summer vacations. Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi on Sunday defended the decision to allow the concert, saying efforts were made to limit the crowd-size to 5,000 people and messages were broadcast to urge them to distance.

But Estrosi also added that "we regret that these instructions were not sufficiently respected." He asked the government to make the wearing of masks obligatory at crowded events, including those outdoors. He said masks would now be required "for all our events" in Nice.