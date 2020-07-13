Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sikh community in US to invest to work for development of Punjab

There was a lot of sharing of ideas and thoughts," Grewal said, adding that many members of the community also discussed the reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor with Pakistan. "I appreciated that Ambassador Sandhu has invited the Sikh community members for this dialogue and it will be important there is concrete follow up to these suggestions which can engage many to contribute positively for the betterment of the younger generation in Punjab," said Dr Rajwant Singh, president of EcoSikh, and co-founder, National Sikh Campaign.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-07-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 11:05 IST
Sikh community in US to invest to work for development of Punjab
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Sikh community in the US has vowed to work for the development of Punjab, particularly in areas of education and environment, as they hailed the outreach efforts of the Indian Embassy here in resolving their issues. The Sikhs in America are willing to invest in the development of Punjab, eminent Sikh American businessman Gary Grewal told PTI after the first-ever virtual meeting of the community with India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu last week.

About 100 eminent Sikh leaders from across the country participated in the virtual meeting with Sandhu, who organized the event as part of his outreach with the community. "He encouraged us to do other good things. God has blessed us here, we should share with others...offering scholarships to students. Everybody (from the Sikh community) was very happy to be at the meeting. There was a lot of sharing of ideas and thoughts," Grewal said, adding that many members of the community also discussed the reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor with Pakistan.

"I appreciated that Ambassador Sandhu has invited the Sikh community members for this dialogue and it will be important there is concrete follow up to these suggestions which can engage many to contribute positively for the betterment of the younger generation in Punjab," said Dr. Rajwant Singh, president of EcoSikh, and co-founder, National Sikh Campaign. He said it was important that the vast Punjabi and Sikh diaspora is engaged in rebuilding Punjab and create a brighter future for the State.

"We should be looking toward to future and India-US relations have great potential. Ambassador Taranjit Sandhu is the right person to move these forward," said Surjeet Sidhu, an eminent Sikh American. "I am committed to using technology for uplifting human lives. I'll be thrilled to bring technology and technical jobs to Punjab in a real practical way," tweeted Kuldip S Pabla after the event.

Sonia Dhami, the trustee of the Sikh Foundation and Fine Arts Commissioner for the city of Cupertino, said that one of the ways they can work together was in the field of publications on Sikh arts, literature, religion and heritage. According to Dr. Singh, Sandhu invited the members on the call to support students in the rural areas and sponsor scholarships for education.

Sikh Human Development Foundation, a charity organization based in Washington, NRIs Sikhs, has given scholarships for higher education to 7,300 students from low-income families in Punjab and other neighboring Northern Indian States in the last 20 years, Singh said. The results have been thrilling as most of these students have graduated and have found jobs, he said, adding that he suggested the initiative needed to be expanded with the support of the worldwide Punjabi and Sikh community.

EcoSikh has offered to plant more forests in other parts of India to mitigate the effects of climate change and is ready to partner with the central and state governments on this challenge facing Punjab and India, he said. EcoSikh has worked closely with Punjab governmental agencies on environmental issues and the state government has adopted its idea of planting 550 trees in each village in Punjab.

Nikki Guninder Kaur, a professor and author from Colby College, pointed out that there was ignorance about Guru Nanak in the country, asserting that it should be the top priority of the Sikh community.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-led coalition says intercepts missiles, drones from Yemen's Houthis

Yemens Saudi-Led coalition said on Monday it intercepted and destroyed four missiles and six explosive drones launched overnight by Houthi forces towards the kingdom.Cross-border attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement have escalated si...

Karnataka opposition parties urge govt to enforce lockdown in entire state

As Bengaluru prepares for a seven-day lockdown from Tuesday following the spike in COVID- 19 cases, opposition parties in Karnataka have urged the government to enforce the measure in the entire state. JDS patriarch H D Deve Gowda and Congr...

141 dead or missing in floods in China

Over 140 people have died or are missing in the catastrophic floods that have been wreaking havoc in China since last month, affecting more than 37 million and damaging 28,000 houses, media reports said on Monday. Chinas State Flood Control...

Mercedes-Benz India enhances digital play with introduction of new elements

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on Monday said it has launched various digital initiatives in order to cater to varied customer requirements in the country. The company has introduced DSDNxt Digital Service Drive Next, under which it wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020