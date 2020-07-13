Soccer-Brother of Tottenham's Aurier shot dead in France
The brother of Tottenham Hotspur's Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier has been shot dead in France, according to a French police source and a local newspaper. The brother, Christopher Aurier, was shot at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning in the southern French city of Toulouse, according to La Depeche, a local media outlet. The suspected gunman fled the scene and is being sought by police, according to the police source.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-07-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 14:56 IST
The brother of Tottenham Hotspur's Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier has been shot dead in France, according to a French police source and a local newspaper. The brother, Christopher Aurier, was shot at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning in the southern French city of Toulouse, according to La Depeche, a local media outlet.
The suspected gunman fled the scene and is being sought by police, according to the police source. Serge Aurier, who is 27, joined Spurs in 2017 from French club Paris St-Germain.
- READ MORE ON:
- Serge Aurier
- Ivory Coast
- Tottenham Hotspur
- France
- Toulouse
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Child labour on Ivory Coast cocoa farms rises during pandemic, study finds
Ivory Coast's Ouattara pressed to seek third term after PM's death, sources say
Ivory Coast ruling party may ask president to stand again after PM dies
Ivory Coast premier and would-be president Gon Coulibaly dies at 61
Soccer-Ivory Coast winger Kalou joins Brazil side Botafogo