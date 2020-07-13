Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Zaha calls on social media platforms to remove racist users

We need action, we need education, things need to change." Sheffield United's David McGoldrick, who scored twice in a 3-0 win over Chelsea on Saturday, was also the target of racist abuse and his club posted a screenshot from the player's Instagram account with a caption saying "2020 and this is life".

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 16:25 IST
Soccer-Zaha calls on social media platforms to remove racist users

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha has called on social media platforms to identify and remove users who resort to racist abuse after the forward was targeted before his team's Premier League match at Aston Villa on Sunday. The Ivory Coast international shared images of the messages he received, including one of members of the white supremacist organisation the Ku Klux Klan, and a 12-year-old boy from Solihull was arrested.

Zaha thanked West Midlands Police for taking swift action but said it was not enough to promote anti-racism slogans. "People need to understand that whatever your age, that your behaviour and your words come with consequences and you cannot hide behind social media," Zaha said in a statement on Twitter.

"It's important social media platforms do as they did yesterday and seek out these individuals and remove them. This is not the first time I have received messages like this, nor am I the only player to receive messages like this - it happens every day. "It's not enough to be disgusted by these messages I received and move on. It isn't enough to just say #notoracism. We need action, we need education, things need to change."

Sheffield United's David McGoldrick, who scored twice in a 3-0 win over Chelsea on Saturday, was also the target of racist abuse and his club posted a screenshot from the player's Instagram account with a caption saying "2020 and this is life". "As a club we will support David McGoldrick and will do all we can to find the perpetrator of this disgusting message," Sheffield United said on Twitter.

"We will work with the relevant authorities to ensure the person behind this post is brought to justice. This cannot continue. Something needs to change."

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ivory Coast vice president resigns, days after PM's death

Ivory Coasts Vice President Daniel Kablan Duncan has resigned, President Alassane Ouattaras office said on Monday. Patrick Achi, the secretary-general of the presidency, told reporters that Kablan Duncan, who previously served as Ouattaras ...

Nigeria: Military airstrikes kill scores of bandits in Kwiambana forest of Zamfara

Military airstrikes have killed scores of bandits in Kwiambana forest in the Zamfara State of Nigeria and also destroyed structure covering the bandits in the dense vegetation, according to a news report by This DayThe air bombing was execu...

Kerala gold smuggling case key accused Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair sent to NIA custody for eight days by a special court in Kochi.

Kerala gold smuggling case key accused Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair sent to NIA custody for eight days by a special court in Kochi....

Biocon to launch drug for COVID-19 patients; priced at Rs 8,000 per vial

Biotechnology major Biocon on Monday said it will launch biologic drug Itolizumab for the treatment of moderate to severe COVID-19 patients at a price of around 8,000 per vial. The company has received approval from the&#160;&#160;Drugs Con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020